Tennis trio ready for Oceania Cup

Team captain Sumit Lal in action.

Three of the country’s best tennis players will be out to represent Fiji at the Oceania Cup which will be held in Tahiti next week.

Leading the trio as is captain Amit Sumit Lal, with teammates Raynal Singh, and Roko Ravula Draunidalo.

Raynal Singh enters the Oceania Cup in outstanding form after capturing the men’s singles title at the recent Fiji Open, confirming his status as one of the country’s premier players.

Adding further strength to the squad is Roko Ravula Draunidalo, who recently celebrated success by winning the Fiji Open men’s doubles title.

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The Oceania Tennis Cup provides an important opportunity for Fiji’s top players to compete against the region’s best, gain valuable international experience, and continue raising the profile of tennis in Fiji.