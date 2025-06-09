SpaceX eyes U.S. mobile market with new Starlink service

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

SpaceX (SPCX.O), opens new tab has told investors it plans to launch a Starlink mobile service for U.S. ​consumers, the Financial Times reported on Friday, in ‌a move that could allow the Elon Musk-led company to compete directly with Verizon (VZ.N), opens new tab, AT&T (T.N), opens new tab and T-Mobile (TMUS.O), opens new tab.

SpaceX already ​offers direct-to-cell connectivity with T-Mobile in the U.S., ​providing supplemental coverage from space to extend internet ⁠access to remote areas.

SpaceX is now considering launching ​a Starlink retail product and could build its own terrestrial ​U.S. mobile network, President Gwynne Shotwell told investors during a recent IPO roadshow, the FT report said, citing sources.

Reuters could not ​immediately verify the report.

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SpaceX did not immediately respond ​to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

In September ‌last ⁠year, SpaceX bought wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar for its Starlink satellite network for about $17 billion and then again for $2.6 billion in November, giving it the ability to ​quickly create a ​strong and ⁠affordable direct-to-cell service by using EchoStar’s wireless airwaves.

SpaceX will disrupt the $1.6 trillion U.S. communications industry ​as its satellite broadband unit Starlink expands, ​brokerage ⁠firm Oppenheimer said in a note earlier this month.

SpaceX’s record valuation is grounded in Starlink, which has over 10 ⁠million ​subscribers, and a launch business that ​analysts and investors say has transformed access to orbit.