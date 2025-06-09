Taveuni, Rewa book Skipper Cup spots

[Source: Taveuni Rugby Union/Facebook]

Taveuni and Rewa have sealed their places in this season’s Skipper Cup competition after topping their respective pools with impressive campaigns.

Taveuni confirmed their status as Northern Pool champions with a hard-fought 27-19 victory over Macuata in yesterday’s decisive clash, capping off a dominant run to the title.

Rewa also punched their ticket to the top domestic competition after edging Northland 9-8 in a gripping Viti Levu Pool decider.

The nail-biting one-point victory was enough to see the Delta Tigers finish at the top of the standings.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides produced consistent performances throughout the qualifying campaign, overcoming tough opposition to earn their places among Fiji’s top provincial rugby teams.

With qualification now secured, Taveuni and Rewa will shift their focus to the next stage of the Skipper Cup, where they will be aiming to carry their winning momentum into the highly anticipated competition.

Round one of the Skipper Cup starts on the 1st of August.