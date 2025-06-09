Bond casting director gives verdict on frontrunners

Callum Turner. [Photo Credit: AAP Photo]

James Bond’s former casting director has given her verdict on the three actors vying to become the next 007.

Amazon MGM Studios have taken over the franchise and they are on the hunt for a new star to replace Daniel Craig who quit his role as Bond following the release of 2021’s No Time To Die, which showed the superspy’s death.

Now Debbie McWilliams – who cast 13 Bond films – has addressed reports suggesting Callum Turner is the most likely to land the role, with Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi also said to be in the mix.

However, McWilliams is adamant all three are unlikely candidates for 007. She told The Independent newspaper: “It is absolutely essential that he retains a total enigma.

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“I don’t want to see any of them (Turner, Dickinson or Elordi) as James Bond because we now know so much about them.”

McWilliams went on to explain the actor who landed the role needs to have a less public profile to make the superspy believable.

“We want to know as little about them (the actor) personally as possible, because that’s what spies are. We don’t need to know where he goes shopping or who his parents are, or where he lives,” she said.

“We never want to see him at home. And a vital element of the whole thing is his job description. He’s licensed to kill, and we have to believe that he can do that. If you don’t, then you’ve lost the audience.”

McWilliams – who retired from her role as James Bond’s casting director shortly before Amazon MGM Studios took over – went on to add she wants to see the role given to “somebody who is completely out of the blue”.

In the interview, McWilliams went on to reveal she was often bombarded with requests for auditions for the role of Bond as well as other parts in the films, confessing even late pop star Michael Jackson got in touch with her.

“We went through a phase of the most ridiculous people getting in touch, like Michael Jackson. Madonna managed to creep in and oh, actually no, there’s somebody else who I couldn’t possibly tell you,” she said