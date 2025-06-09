Canada advance to round of 16 with historic win

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]
Canada has secured a historic 1–0 victory over South Africa to become the first team to book a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio proved the difference, scoring deep into stoppage time with a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box to seal the win.
The result marks Canada’s first ever victory in a World Cup knockout match, sending the North Americans through while eliminating South Africa from the tournament.
Canada will face either Morocco or the Netherlands in the round of 16.
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