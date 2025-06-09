Ba win BiC Fiji FACT in shootout drama

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Ba FC have been crowned champions of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT after defeating Navua FC 3-1 in a dramatic penalty shootout at Subrail Park tonight.

Both sides produced a gripping contest, with solid defensive displays keeping the match scoreless through regulation.

The deadlock remained unbroken in extra time as neither team could find the back of the net, highlighting the determination and resilience of both finalists.

The title was eventually decided from the penalty spot, where Ba held their nerve to convert three penalties while Navua managed just one.

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Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia emerged as the hero of the night, producing crucial saves during the shootout to guide his side to the title.

On the other end, Jovilisi Borisi kept Navua in the contest with several important stops, but could not prevent Ba from lifting the trophy.