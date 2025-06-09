Foreign experts join constitution review

[File Photo]

International constitutional experts from New Zealand and Queensland will assist in the drafting of Fiji’s new Constitution as the constitutional review process moves into its next phase.

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the experts will provide technical support to the Constitutional Review Commission in preparing the draft Constitution.

Turaga says constitutional drafting is a specialized field, and the involvement of international experts will help ensure the process meets the required legal and technical standards.

He says the review process has been inclusive, with ordinary Fijians from across the country given the opportunity to share their views during nationwide consultations.

Article continues after advertisement

“These experts are important because drafting a constitution is different from drafting ordinary legislation. Drafting is a very specialized and scarce skill in any country. Drafters play a very important role, and those involved have experience in drafting constitutions across the region. Their expertise will help ensure that the new Constitution reflects the views and aspirations of the people.”

Turaga adds that the Government remains committed to completing the review process and delivering a Constitution that reflects the views of the people.

The Commission is expected to analyze submissions received during consultations before proceeding to the drafting stage.