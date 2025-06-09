Football

Ba FC embracing adversity ahead of OFC Women's Champions League opener

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 27, 2026 4:30 pm

[Source: OFC media via Phototek]

Ba FC Women’s team has turned an unfortunate travel setback into a source of motivation as the Fijian champions count down to their opening match of the OFC Women’s Champions League in Honiara tomorrow.

Despite enduring a demanding training session in the Solomon Islands’ heat, coach Charlene Lockington says the squad remains excited and ready to begin its campaign.

“The girls are really excited, and we’re all looking forward to the game.”

Ba FC’s preparations were disrupted on arrival in Honiara after 119 bags from the Fiji Airways flight from Nadi failed to arrive, leaving several players and staff without their luggage just days before the tournament.

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With some bags not expected to arrive until tomorrow, the team has been forced to improvise, sharing clothing and reallocating officials’ bench uniforms to ensure affected players have what they need.

“We’re all sharing clothing with our players. The uniforms we had for our officials on the bench have been handed over to the players so we can accommodate them for the next few days.”

Rather than allowing the disruption to derail their preparations, Lockington believes the experience has strengthened the team’s resolve.

She recalled a similar travel setback last year, when two members of the travelling party were left behind at the airport, saying such challenges have helped build resilience within the squad.

“We come in as a team. We Melanesians are fighters, so whatever happens doesn’t worry us. We join hands and continue moving forward.”

With the travel hiccups behind them, Ba FC’s focus is now firmly on tonight’s opener as they look to make a strong start on the regional stage.

They meet Henderson Eels FC tomorrow at the National Stadium in the Solomon Islands.

 

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