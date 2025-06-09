Immigration budget reduced, protection maintained

[File Photo]

Protecting migrant workers from exploitation and human trafficking remains a key priority for the Immigration Ministry, despite a reduction in its 2026-2027 Budget allocation.

The Ministry has been allocated $14.8 million, three million dollars less than the current financial year.

However, Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto says the reduced funding will not affect critical programmes aimed at preventing human trafficking and protecting foreign workers entering Fiji.

“I know that this budget will address some of the issues related to immigration. I am happy, even with the reduction. We are funded for the other important areas that look after human trafficking.”

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Naupoto says Fiji must continue strengthening its efforts to combat human trafficking and maintain its Tier Two ranking in the annual Trafficking in Persons Report.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the allocation includes funding for stronger border protection measures, including a new passenger screening system and improved airport surveillance to identify high-risk travellers.

“The Ministry of Immigration has been allocated $14.8 million, including $5 million for the procurement of 100,000 passport books and $225,000 to combat human trafficking and ensure compliance with national and international best practices and standards.”

Naupoto says that with Fiji welcoming more foreign workers, the ministry will continue strengthening monitoring systems to ensure migrant workers’ rights are protected and they are safeguarded from abuse and exploitation.