TCF industry calls for dedicated training centres

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The Textile, Clothing and Footwear industry is calling on the government to establish dedicated training centers to address a growing shortage of skilled workers.

TCF Council President, Inbamalar Wanarajan says that the sector no longer has specialized institutions producing industry-ready graduates.

Wanarajan says the industry is facing critical shortages in industrial sewing, pattern making, quality control, machine maintenance, supervision and production management.

“Training institutions can support the industry through practical industry-led programs, apprenticeships, and specialized technical trainings.”

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She says specialized technical training are essential to building the workforce.

“Previously we had training institutions, but now we don’t have any. I suggest if, government can establish new, training centers to support the TCF sector would be a priority or a support for the industry.”

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh also believes that there is a need to up the game at training and upskilling workers.

Singh adds that studies have identified labour market gaps, with government scholarships now aligned to the country’s workforce needs.