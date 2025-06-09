Ten political parties’ registered for next poll

[Source: Fiji Elections Office/Facebook[

Fiji now has ten registered political parties as Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa approved the registration of One Nation as a political party pursuant to the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The Registrar confirms that One Nation has met all legal requirements for registration under the Act.

The party resubmitted its application on 21 May this year , after their initial application was not approved.

The party is required to comply with all statutory obligations applicable to registered political parties, including submitting relevant declarations and disclosures within the prescribed timelines.