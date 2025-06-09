Nearly 60 drug parcels discovered

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

Nearly 60 parcels of drugs have been discovered on our shores.

Police say more than 20 parcels were found and transported to Suva.

Another 35 parcels were discovered on Munia Island and handed over to the joint Maritime Taskforce currently operating in the Lau group.

Earlier, one parcel found in Kadavu and the most recent discovery in Beqa both tested positive for cocaine.

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Joint maritime operations, involving the Republic of Fiji Navy and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, are ongoing in the Lau group following these discoveries.

The Fiji Police Force expresses its sincere appreciation for the prompt sharing of information with authorities, which led to the retrieval and custody of the parcels.

The Force requests those living along coastal areas not to open or handle suspicious parcels and to report any discoveries to 1681.