Turagacoke providing leadership boost

Setareki Turagacoke.

SportsWorld Fiji Under 20 head coach Tui Osbourne has highlighted the leadership influence of France based forward Setareki Turagacoke within the squad as preparations continue for their second group game of the Junior World Championship.

The Stade Français player, who has already earned a Flying Fijians cap, has brought experience and professionalism to the young side.

His presence has been instrumental in guiding emerging players both on and off the field.

It’s such an influential character in camp. He’s a natural leader and he’s stepped up to the plate to be a mentor to some of these young guys.”

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Osbourne added that Turagacoke has naturally taken on a mentoring role, setting standards through his work ethic, attitude, and performances at training.

The coach believes having an experienced player in camp has been a significant boost for the team as they continue to build cohesion and confidence.

The Baby Flying Fijians will take on Australia at 11.30 pm tomorrow night.