Increased support for the Ministry of Commerce

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The Ministry of Commerce and Business Development has been allocated $104.8 million.

The Ministry now oversees sectors that were previously under the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, MSME’s, and Communications.

The allocation increases by approximately 23.3% from the last financial budget.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel outlined that the funding is planned to support businesses and MSMEs and strengthen trade agreements.

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Immanuel also highlighted that the budget will improve digital services, thus making it easier to do business.