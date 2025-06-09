Calls made for an independent energy task force

[Photo: FILE]

There is a growing call to establish an independent energy task force amid concerns over delays in renewable energy projects and the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

The Fiji Council of Social Services, which made the recommendation, stresses that multiple ongoing projects remain incomplete.

This follows the $2 billion national budget allocated to progress energy sector projects, as announced by Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says stronger monitoring is needed, given the millions of dollars invested to improve energy access and connectivity.

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She adds that the task force will ensure accountability, especially as funding for some projects continues to be carried over from previous budgets.

“I’m a bit disappointed there are electrification initiatives that fall short; I think projects that were announced or covered in the budget is an ongoing one.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu echoed similar concerns, stressing the importance of meeting energy sector targets.

“I’ve raised questions previously about the committee that the government has formed to look at our transition and also EFL’s role in this transition. I’ve raised those questions previously, but as I’ve stated, it’s important for us.”

According to the Finance Minister, the $2 billion budget allocation is scheduled to progress all pending energy projects by the next financial year.

The proposed task force will strictly monitor the utilization of funds and project completion.