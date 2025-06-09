Government boosts justice accountability funding

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The Government has reinforced its commitment to strengthening Fiji’s justice and accountability systems, with increased funding for key independent institutions announced in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

Delivering the allocation, Minister for Finance says adequate resourcing remains essential to ensure these bodies can effectively carry out their legal mandates and maintain public confidence.

“Government remains committed to ensuring that key independent institutions are adequately resourced to deliver their legal mandates and maintain public confidence in our justice and accountability systems.”

Under the budget, the Judiciary of Fiji has been allocated $51 million, while the Parliament of Fiji receives $18 million to support its legislative and oversight functions.

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The Legal Aid Commission of Fiji has been allocated $13.5 million to continue providing legal assistance to those who cannot afford representation.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has been provided $8.6 million to strengthen its anti-corruption enforcement role.

The allocations reflect the Government’s stated priority of supporting institutional integrity, access to justice, and accountability across the public sector.