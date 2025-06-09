Methodist Church supports Fijian identity for all

[File Photo]

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma believes all citizens should be recognised as Fijians, while indigenous people should retain the identity of iTaukei.

In its submission to the Constitution Review Commission, lawyer Simione Valenitabua representing the Church says using Fijian as a national identity promotes unity among all communities.

“The majority of the Methodist church divisions submit that all citizens are to be Fijians, the indigenous are to be the iTaukei.”

Valenitabua says the Church acknowledged that some divisions had a different view, supporting the 1997 Constitution’s distinction between indigenous Fijians and Fiji Islanders.

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“Although a minority of the division submitted that Fijians be left to the indigenous Fijians and for others to be Fiji Islanders, we ask the Commission through wider consultation to weigh.”

Valenitabua says the final decision should be based on wider consultation or left to Parliament to determine.