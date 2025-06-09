Nadogo FC finish in style with 7–0 rout

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Nadogo FC have ended their Fiji FA President’s Cup 2026 round-robin campaign dominantly, thrashing Savusavu FC 7–0 at Subrail Park in Labasa this morning.

It was a one-sided contest from start to finish, with Nadogo firing seven unanswered goals to underline their attacking power and finish the stage on a high.

The big win keeps their title hopes alive heading into the final round-robin clash between Shah Group of Companies Dreketi FC and Seaqaqa FC, which will help decide the standings going into the next phase of the competition.

Meanwhile, the BiC Fiji FACT final is set for 3pm at the same venue.

Article continues after advertisement

You can listen to the LIVE commentary on Radio Fiji Two.