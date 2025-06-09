Mbappé double powers France past Sweden into last 16

[Source: Reuters]

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France produced a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in their World Cup Round of 32 clash that have just concluded, extending their perfect run in the tournament to four wins from four and booking a last-16 meeting with Paraguay.

France broke the deadlock just before the interval when Mbappé cut in from the left and unleashed a powerful strike inside the far post in the 45th minute, giving Sweden little chance to respond going into the break.

The second half saw France increase their control, with Michael Olise pulling the strings in midfield.

Eight minutes after the restart, he slipped a precise pass through to Bradley Barcola, who finished emphatically into the top corner to double the lead.

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Mbappé then put the result beyond doubt in the 74th minute, timing his run perfectly to latch onto another incisive Olise through ball.

He beat the offside trap and calmly curled a first-time effort beyond the goalkeeper to seal the win.

The brace took Mbappé’s remarkable World Cup tally to 18 goals in 18 appearances, with 10 of those coming in knockout matches, underlining his reputation as one of the tournament’s decisive performers.

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