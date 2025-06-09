Nanai recalled as Maroons boost pack for decider

[Source: AAP]

Queensland has recalled North Queensland forward Jeremiah Nanai for the State of Origin decider, with coach Billy Slater backing the in-form second rower ahead of the crucial clash at Suncorp Stadium on July 8.

Nanai, who missed the opening two games of the series due to a shoulder injury, returns after a standout performance for the Cowboys, where he scored two tries and was named man of the match in their win over Penrith. The 23-year-old has already proven his value at the Origin level, delivering strong performances across 11 appearances.

Brisbane lock Pat Carrigan has also been brought back into the squad after recovering from an ankle injury that ruled him out of Game Two. Despite not featuring since late May, selectors are confident the experienced forward will be ready for the decider.

Queensland will, however, be without prop Lindsay Collins, who has been ruled out after failing a head injury assessment during club duties.

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The Maroons retain an unchanged backline for the decider, maintaining stability in the halves and outside backs as they look to secure victory on home soil.

Queensland are aiming to end a recent run of disappointing results at Suncorp Stadium, having lost their last two matches there, including last year’s series opener and the 2024 decider.

The side has shown glimpses of dominance throughout the series, including a strong first half in Game One and a record-breaking second half in Game Two, and will now be targeting a full 80-minute performance to clinch the series.

Game three of the 2026 State of Origin will air live on FBC Sports.