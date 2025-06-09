Tamavua water burst repair delayed again

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Customers along the Lami corridor continue to face water supply disruptions as repair works on a burst 375mm trunk main at Tamavua-i-Wai are further delayed.

The Water Authority of Fiji says the delay is due to extremely difficult ground conditions at the site, where the damaged pipe lies about three metres underground.

A high water table and waterlogged soil have made the ground unstable, causing constant trench collapses and limiting safe access for repair crews.

WAF says crews worked through most of the night to widen and stabilise the excavation area in order to safely reach the pipe. It says worker safety remains a priority as conditions on site remain highly compromised.

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The repair, which was initially expected to be completed by the evening of 30 June, has now been pushed back again and is expected to be completed by midday today.

Water carting continues to affected areas, with priority given to schools, health facilities, essential services, and communities along the Lami corridor. WAF has apologised for the ongoing disruption, which continues to affect customers as work remains incomplete.