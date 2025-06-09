Football legend backs team ahead of Fiji FACT semis

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Ba football legend Lote Delai, whose solitary goal secured a 1-0 victory over Labasa in the inaugural Fiji FACT final in 1991, believes the current Men in Black have what it takes to end the district’s 16-year wait for another Fiji FACT title.

Delai has been working closely with the squad throughout the season, helping motivate the players alongside fellow Ba greats Malakai Khehnahwe and Isikeli Seva Senior as they prepare for the biggest matches of the year.

Looking back on Ba’s historic triumph in the first-ever Fiji FACT final, Delai said the memories remain as vivid as ever.

Delai believes this year’s squad has put in the hard work and has the quality to end the club’s long wait for Fiji FACT glory.

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“In 1991, we won the first Fiji FACT. It was 1-0 and I scored the goal. We won the first Fiji FACT, and it’s part of history now. We are really prepared to win this Fiji FACT. The team that is the fittest will win, and I believe Ba has what it takes.”

Ba last lifted the Fiji FACT trophy in 2010 and will be aiming to move one step closer to ending the drought when they face Extra Supermarket Labasa FC in the first semi-final.

The match kicks off at 2pm today at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The second semi-final will see Lautoka take on Navua at 4.20pm, with the winners advancing to Sunday’s final.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.