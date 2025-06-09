Police officers urged to remain focused amid criticism

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

Police officers have been encouraged to remain committed to their duties and continue serving the public despite ongoing criticism directed at the organisation.

Speaking at the Fiji Police Force Family Church Service held at the Centenary Church in Suva yesterday, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu urged officers to stay positive, remain resilient, and rejoice in all circumstances as they carry out their responsibilities.

The service provided an opportunity for the Commissioner to reflect on the work carried out by the Force so far this year, while acknowledging the dedication and commitment of officers across the country.

Tudravu also recognised the important role played by police families, thanking them for their continued support and sacrifices that enable officers to perform their duties.

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During the gathering, the Commissioner outlined his priorities for the next six months and called on officers, their families, and stakeholders to continue working together in support of the Force’s goals.

He reminded officers that maintaining professionalism, unity, and commitment remains essential as they continue to serve Fiji.