FSC confirms start of crushing season

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has confirmed that the Lautoka, Rarawai and Labasa mills will commence crushing operations on July 1. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s three sugar mills will officially begin operations on Wednesday, marking the start of the 2026 sugar crushing season.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has confirmed that the Lautoka, Rarawai and Labasa mills will commence crushing operations on July 1.

Ahead of the new season, the Sugar Industry Tribunal, the Sugar Cane Growers Council and the Fiji Sugar Corporation met to discuss key industry matters and welcomed the Government’s announcement of a five-dollar-per-tonne subsidy for mechanically harvested cane.

The subsidy will take immediate effect, subject to the allocation of funds and the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission’s rate review process.

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Eligible cane growers will receive the approved subsidy through their cane delivery payments.

Labasa cane farmer Brij Bushan says the 2026-2027 budget measures have given farmers renewed hope, particularly with expectations that fuel prices and the cost of goods could continue to decline in the coming months.

“It’s very good for the farmers. Even the price of things is coming down slowly. By another two months, the price of fuel and everything might come down. Very good. We have a grant for the Labasa Bridge. They might upgrade the bridge down in Labasa. And there’s something coming on the roads too.”

Meanwhile, harvesting and cartage rates will be reviewed before August 31, taking into account prevailing industry conditions, operational costs, fuel prices and available subsidies.

The sugar industry bodies say they remain committed to working collaboratively to ensure an efficient and successful 2026 crushing season and are urging farmers and harvesting gangs to submit their Memorandum of Gang Agreement, or MOGA, to FSC sector offices as soon as possible.