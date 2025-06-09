Drua Women pay tribute to Buna’s late brother

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

It was more than just a rugby match in Brisbane yesterday.

It was a performance built on heart, unity and grief as the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women powered to a 50–17 victory over the Queensland Reds.

Behind the scoreline, there was a heavy emotional weight carried by the Fijian side who played in honour of teammate Atelaite Buna and her younger brother, who sadly passed away on Thursday.

From the moment the news broke, messages of condolence and support flooded Buna’s social media, and within the Drua camp, the focus shifted far beyond rugby.

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For the players, the match became something bigger, a promise to stand together for one of their own.

Captain Kolora Lomani says the victory was dedicated fully to Buna and her grieving family, with the team determined to honour the bond they share both on and off the field.

The loss was felt deeply within the squad, especially as Buna’s brother was known to many of the players as more than just a family member.

He had become part of their extended rugby family, often calling after matches to congratulate them or offer words of encouragement.

In the end, the Drua responded in the best way they knew how, with passion, pride, and purpose, turning emotion into performance on the field.

There were emotional scenes at full time, with tears, hugs and heartfelt embraces as the Drua Women celebrated a victory dedicated to Buna’s family.

Her brother will be laid to rest next week.

The journey home is now a quieter one for the Drua Women who return not just as winners on the scoreboard but as a team standing firmly beside one of their own in a time of deep sorrow.

The Drua Women will be on a bye this week after four rounds in the regular season.

They will host a home semifinal on the 18th of next month, with venue details yet to be confirmed.