Major relief at the pumps as fuel and LPG prices drop

Motorists will breathe a sigh of relief as they spend less at the pumps after almost three months of price hikes.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced a reduction in fuel and LPG prices for next month, following a decline in international fuel prices.

The new prices take effect tomorrow, with diesel recording the largest reduction, dropping by $1.19 to $1.25 per litre across Fiji.

Motor spirit prices will decrease by 49 to 52 cents per litre, while kerosene prices will fall by around 42 cents per litre in most parts of the country.

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LPG prices will also decrease, reducing household cooking costs for Fijian families.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the commission has closely monitored global developments and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to ensure consumers benefit as international prices ease, while maintaining confidence in Fiji’s fuel supply.

In Viti Levu areas located within three kilometers of any public road, motor spirit will cost $3.44 per litre, reflecting a 49-cent drop.

Kerosene prices will decrease by 42 cents to sell at $2.71 per litre, while diesel has dropped by $1.19 to cost $3.39 per litre, prices outside of these areas may vary slightly due to cartage costs.

Jiuta says every reduction in fuel and LPG prices provides welcome relief for families, transport operators, and businesses.

She adds that although recent developments are encouraging, the FCCC cautions that global fuel markets remain vulnerable to geopolitical events and prices may continue to fluctuate as the global energy market recovers.

The authorized prices for July are based on fuel imported in May 2026 under the FCCC’s approved pricing methodology.

She says that during that period, international markets began responding to cease-fire discussions between the USA and Iran and the anticipated reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to the easing of global fuel prices now being reflected in Fiji.