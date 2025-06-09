Taveuni faces fuel shortage crisis

[File Photo]

Taveuni Island could run out of fuel by the end of the week, with public transport, businesses and essential supplies all under threat due to ongoing shipping disruptions.

Transport operators say fuel supplies on the island are rapidly depleting, with buses warning they may be forced off the road within days if shipping services do not resume.

Taveuni Transport Manager Prakash Sami says his company has enough fuel to keep services running for only one more week.

“The service stations are out with the fuel, and a lot of public transports are not being able to provide service at the moment. Looking at the bus, I have fuel for another week. If Goundar Shipping doesn’t sail after a week, then my buses won’t be able to provide service for the public.”

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Sami says the impact is already being felt beyond transport, with grocery supplies also running low as deliveries fail to reach the island.

“The shop groceries are running out on the shelves in the supermarket, so looking at these major food items, rice, flour, and other important resources for the people are running out at the moment. We’re looking forward for Goundar Shipping to restart service to Taveuni.”

Naqara business owner Mukesh Chottu says fuel shortages have already slowed economic activity, with many vehicles off the road and businesses seeing reduced sales.

“Most of the buses we go to, they say they don’t have any fuel. There is a shortage of fuel, since ships are not coming. Everything’s slow, business is slow, and a lot of cars are parked because there’s no fuel. Hopefully we get something by this weekend.”

Chottu says supermarkets are also beginning to run low on essential goods, with shipping delays affecting regular cargo deliveries.

He says businesses are hoping services resume soon to restore fuel supplies and replenish stock across the island.

The government says it is aware of the disruption affecting maritime islands and is looking into transport service issues linked to the shipping delays.

Without a resumption of services soon, operators warn Taveuni could face severe disruption to transport, food supplies and daily economic activity.