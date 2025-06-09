AFP helps Fiji Police trace washed-up drugs

Drug-filled parcels found washed ashore. [Photo: File]

The Fiji Police Force is working with international partners to determine the origin of drug-filled parcels found washed ashore, with some samples already testing positive.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that the parcels remain in police custody in Suva for further testing.

“A few have tested positive. What we are trying to do is to send the sample to the lab with the Australian Federal Police.”

He says the Australian Federal Police can profile the samples to help investigators identify the source and trace where the parcels originated.

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Tudravu says establishing the origin of the parcels is a key part of the investigation.

He adds that Fiji is receiving support through cooperation with regional law enforcement partners following discussions at a transnational crime summit involving police from Australia and New Zealand.

The Commissioner says officers are working with regional counterparts to strengthen efforts in addressing the movement of illicit drugs, including possible links to South America.

The investigations into the matter are continuing.

Nearly 60 parcels of drugs have been discovered on Fiji’s shores.

More than 20 parcels were found and transported to Suva.

Another 35 parcels were discovered on Munia Island and handed over to the Joint Maritime Task Force operating in the Lau group.

Earlier, one parcel found in Kadavu and the most recent discovery in Beqa both tested positive for cocaine.