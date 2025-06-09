One Beach Fiji launches nationwide cleanup initiative

Natadola Beach remains one of Fiji’s most visited coastal sites. [Photo: FILE]

Recognizing Fiji’s ongoing cleanliness challenges, One Beach Fiji will launch its inaugural beach clean-up at Natadola Beach on Saturday.

The clean-up forms part of a wider initiative aimed at extending environmental action across villages, beaches, rivers, and roads nationwide.

The event is open to the public, with organisers encouraging participation from individuals, families, community groups, and tourists.

The Natadola clean-up will target accumulated rubbish trapped in vegetation above the tideline, an area often overlooked despite heavy visitor activity.

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Natadola Beach remains one of Fiji’s most visited coastal sites, drawing both local and international visitors year-round.

The initiative aims to shift environmental responsibility from one-off clean-ups toward sustained community-driven action.

Future phases will expand into less visible and more remote areas across the country.

A school engagement programme is also being developed to promote environmental awareness from an early age.

The initiative has received support from the hospitality sector, including InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel, Holiday Inn Suva, and Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji.

The Natadola event will be the first major test of public participation for the initiative.