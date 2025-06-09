Tudravu pushes for change

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says improving women’s participation in peacekeeping must begin within Fiji’s own disciplined forces.

Speaking at the launch of the Gender Barrier Assessment Report Tudravu stressed that institutions must first address internal barriers before expecting women to take on greater international roles.

A total of 1,650 police officers have been deployed to regional and international operations, with 149 of those deployments being women officers.

Tudravu says the report marks an important milestone and will help strengthen accountability and leadership within both institutions.

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“I firmly believe that everything starts at home, and I wish to see that the challenges women face are addressed first from within the two organizations, before we reach out to peacekeeping roles. Are our women getting fair treatment from the leadership of the forces? Is the working environment suitable for our mothers, sisters, daughters, who are also our comrades?”

Tudravu says he remains committed to promoting women into leadership roles based on performance and capability.

“I’m always encouraging women’s leadership within the Fiji police force and I’m glad to promote a few to leadership roles as I took over as the Commissioner of Police, and more to come based on your performance.”

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Director of Human Resources, Colonel Jofiliti Talemaibau, says they are committed to advancing gender equality

“This report is not just a document, but mirrors where we currently stand as an institution. The findings highlight both our strengths and our challenges.”

The launch of the Gender Barrier Assessment Report marks a key step in identifying and addressing barriers faced by women in the disciplined forces, while promoting greater participation in peacekeeping and leadership roles.