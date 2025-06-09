No breach found in Ba’s pre match ritual

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that a pre-match ritual performed by a Ba player did not breach any football regulations following widespread discussion online.

The clarification comes after a video of the incident, recorded before the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 final at Subrail Park in Labasa, circulated on social media.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf said the matter was reviewed and found to be within the rules of the game.

“The player was carrying out a personal pre-match ritual, and after our review, we confirmed there was no breach of the IFAB Laws of the Game or FIFA regulations.”

Article continues after advertisement

He explained that similar personal routines are common in football worldwide, ranging from prayers and gestures to individual traditions before kickoff.

Yusuf added that such expressions are permitted as long as they do not affect player safety, damage the field, disrupt the match, or bring the game into disrepute.

He also urged supporters to avoid speculation and rely on verified information, noting that misinformation can easily spread through social media.

The Fiji FA has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring competitions are conducted in line with international regulations, while also respecting the cultural and personal practices of players.