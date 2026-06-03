Nand’s bail ruling deferred

During today's bail hearing, Defence Counsel Jitendra Reddy submitted that his client fully understands the conditions that would be imposed if granted bail. [Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

Prominent footballer Merill Nand’s bail ruling has been deferred until tomorrow.

Nand, who appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court today, is charged with three counts of rape, two counts of assault and one count of sexual assault.

During today’s bail hearing, Defence Counsel Jitendra Reddy submitted that his client fully understands the conditions that would be imposed if granted bail and is not likely to breach them.

Reddy told the court that Nand is a law graduate and a national football representative.

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He also said that surrendering all required travel and identification documents would address the State’s concerns that Nand could interfere with witnesses or evade the court process.

The State opposed the bail application, citing the seriousness of the allegations and maintaining that there are risks associated with the accused’s release.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad is expected to deliver the bail ruling at 2:30pm.