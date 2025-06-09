Clarke backs return of Ombudsman office

The Fiji Law Society says the Ombudsman's Office would work alongside the courts and existing institutions, not replace them. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Law Society wants the country to set up an independent Ombudsman’s office to help people raise complaints about unfair treatment by government agencies.

Fiji Law Society President Wylie Clarke says many people have no simple way to challenge poor government decisions without going to court.

The proposal was made during submissions to the Constitution Review Commission as part of recommendations to improve transparency and accountability.

The Society President says Fiji has several public institutions, but none that is dedicated to handling complaints about the way government departments and public bodies carry out their work.

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“The only mechanism available to anybody to express concern or challenge executive action is the courts”

The proposed Ombudsman’s Office would investigate complaints about unfair decisions, abuse of power, delays, poor administration and other problems within government agencies.

He adds that the closest we’ve got is the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, but its mandate is quite narrow

Commissioner Merewalesi Nailatikau asked whether creating another constitutional office would add value when Fiji already has several independent institutions.

“I would just be interested to hear you expand on that thought and how the Law Society sees that the Ombudsman’s office would add value.”

The Fiji Law Society says the Ombudsman’s Office would work alongside the courts and existing institutions, not replace them.

He said that there was an Ombudsman office before but since it was removed, it certainly created a big gap that we say ought to be filled.

The Constitution Review Commission is continuing to receive submissions from organisations and members of the public. Public consultations are expected to end on July 10 before the Commission begins preparing its report.