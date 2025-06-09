Nadi resident hopes Budget delivers better rural services

[File Photo]

A Nadi resident is hopeful that increased Budget funding will help address long-standing infrastructure and service challenges in rural communities across Fiji.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the resident says his village has faced years of transport and water challenges, and is calling for stronger government support through Budget funding.

The Nadi resident says limited public transport has left students struggling to travel to and from school each day.

“Now in the village, currently students are facing that. Since there are only two buses that can help students to go from there in the morning at six o’clock, they leave home in the dark and come home in the dark.”

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He also raised concerns about ongoing water shortages, particularly during prolonged dry periods in the village.

He says water is sometimes delivered by truck, but residents often have to wait a long time after reporting shortages.

He is hopeful that Budget funding for the Water Authority of Fiji and the Fiji Roads Authority will improve services.

The Water Authority of Fiji has received an increased allocation of $291 million, while the Fiji Roads Authority has been allocated $370 million, a reduction from the previous financial year.

“I hope they see into this matter, because the road conditions are not really good, and we’ve been facing water issues for many years.”

He says effective use of the Budget allocation could significantly improve daily life for communities like his own.