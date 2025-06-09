Fiji FACT a success in Labasa: Yusuf

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has described the BiC Fiji FACT tournament in Labasa as a resounding success, praising both the quality of football and the strong community support that powered the two-week competition.

Yusuf says the final between Ba and Navua was a fitting climax to the tournament, even though it ended goalless after 120 minutes before being decided on penalties.

“I think the whole tournament was a success. In terms of the football, in terms of how the teams prepared, and the two best teams were out there. They battled for 120 minutes without scoring and penalties are anybody’s game. Ba was the better team on the day.”

Beyond the action on the pitch, Yusuf highlighted the impact of the tournament on the local economy and the overwhelming support from fans in Vanua Levu, particularly during the knockout stages.

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He said Saturday’s crowd of around 7,000 marked a standout moment for the northern city, with the venue at full capacity and businesses benefiting from the influx of visitors.

Yusuf adds that hotels were fully booked, flights were busy, and local shopkeepers recorded strong sales throughout the competition period, saying the tournament had delivered real economic value to Labasa.

He also defended the decision to host the event in the north, saying the turnout proved the demand for top-tier football outside the main centres.

However, he acknowledged the strong district-based support that often defines Fiji football crowds, noting that attendance patterns differ when matches are staged outside larger urban centres.

Despite a low turnout in some earlier matches, Yusuf says the final day atmosphere was a clear indicator of what Vanua Levu can deliver when major events are staged there.

“But I must say, I want to thank the people of Barwalebu for their patronage. They came in numbers. Saturday we had a sold-out crowd of 7,000 people, which is big for Labasa. So I hope we have helped Labasa’s economy over the last two weeks. The businesses made money, the shopkeepers made money, the hotels, the flights were full, and this is how we contribute to the town’s economy. With this kind of support we are getting from Vanua Levu, Fiji football will surely come back to hold future tournaments in Labasa.”

Yusuf also pointed to the demanding schedule and the physical standards of the competition, saying the teams’ preparation and fitness levels were clearly on display across the tournament.

He confirmed that compliance and integrity checks were also carried out during the competition, with one positive test recorded in the senior division, which will be addressed accordingly.

Looking ahead, Yusuf thanked stakeholders and fans for their support.

He hinted at the return of Fiji football to Ba later in the year, as the domestic season continues to build momentum.