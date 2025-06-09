Ba Women open with six-goal win

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

Ba Women FC have kicked off their OFC Women’s Champions League 2026 campaign in style, thrashing hosts Henderson Eels FC 6-0 in their opening Group A match at the National Stadium in Honiara.

The Fijian champions were in control from the opening whistle, scoring three goals in each half to record their biggest-ever win in the competition.

Adi Reva opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a powerful header from a corner before captain Luisa Tamanitoakula doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute after Henderson Eels handled the ball inside the box.

Koleta Likuculacula made it 3-0 just four minutes later with a fine solo effort, cutting in from the left before finishing past the goalkeeper.

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Henderson Eels’ hopes of a comeback faded just before halftime when Veronica Tolivaka was sent off after bringing down a Ba attacker as the last defender.

With the extra player, Ba continued to dominate in the second half.

Narieta Leba added the fourth goal in the 59th minute after racing through on goal and rounding the goalkeeper.

Elesi Tabunase scored the fifth in the 82nd minute with a composed finish before Likuculacula grabbed her second goal of the match a minute before full-time after capitalising on a goalkeeping error.

The convincing victory sends Ba Women to the top of Group A with three points ahead of their next match against Hekari Women FC on Wednesday.