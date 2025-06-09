Kane Brown cheats death in freak golfing accident

[Photo Credit: AAP News]

Kane Brown has cheated death in a freak golfing accident.

The 32-year-old country singer has revealed he came close to suffering a life-ending injury when a high-speed golf ball came close to hitting him in the face but he escaped with just a bloodied ear which required stitches and a concussion.

He shared pictures of his injury on Instagram and wrote: “Shot in the head by a golf ball … Just a scratch”.

In a post on TikTok, he expanded by sharing: “23 stitches later, and a slight concussion … They said it will prob get worse next 48 hours but I’m alive and that’s all that matters … holy c***.”

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In a caption, he added: “Hurt asf but I’m alive that’s what matters.”

In another TikTok video, he told fans what happened.

He captioned the clip: “Yall be careful out there when playing golf”.

In the video, he said: “Story time … got hit in the ear with a golf ball. A lot of people, they think that the ball came over multiple fairways,. No, this one, it was my own buddy.”

He insisted his friend “feels terrible” about what happened but added: “He needs to know that I’m good.”

Kane explained he went to hospital and got himself checked out by a doctor, adding: “I just had a split ear and some swelling. But if it would have been right here (on the side of his face), I wouldn’t be here.

“It was about a 150 to 180 mile an hour ball, a three-wood slice … technically the best possible place (the ball could have hit) … I’m just glad I’m here.”

Kane’s wife Katelyn Brown – who has three children with the singer who she married in 2018 – also opened up about the freak accident in a post on her own Instagram page.

She admitted her husband’s injury “could have been so much worse” and they were both “so relieved” he only suffered a “minor concussion”.

Kane has been open about his love of golf and he takes an annual trip to the course owned by basketball star Michael Jordan – and the singer was amazed when he ran into his hero on the green.

He told Country Countdown USA: “I was out there golfing, and Michael Jordan was out driving his own golf cart. He’s smoking a cigar, pulls up to me, says: ‘What’s up, Kane?’

“(I felt) like the coolest guy on the planet. Then he drives off.”