A push to lift the standard of local sports venues

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A push to make it easier for businesses to invest in Fiji sport is being tied directly to long-awaited efforts to upgrade and expand the country’s sporting infrastructure.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says the reduction in the sponsorship threshold from $250,000 to $100,000 is part of a wider strategy to attract more private sector support, particularly for facility development and renovation projects.

He says government is also offering tax exemptions to encourage investment into sporting infrastructure, including the upgrading of existing venues and plans for new facilities.

“We have a tax exemption for those that want to participate in building sporting facilities. That will be good because we want to renovate the national stadium and have grounds as well. We want to put up a new stadium in the West for international games.”

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Saukuru says Fiji has been able to host major events, but stressed the need to expand capacity and improve facilities to attract more international fixtures.

“At the moment, we can host international events like the HSBC Sevens. But now, no other major games are being played in Fiji because of that. We would really love to have a bigger stadium somewhere in the West.”

He adds that lowering the sponsorship entry point would help bring more businesses into sport, ultimately speeding up development projects across the country.