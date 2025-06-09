Constitution review progresses as scheduled

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has dismissed criticism that the constitutional review process is a waste of time, saying the exercise remains on track and is progressing as scheduled.

Turaga expressed confidence that the Constitutional Review Commission would complete its work on time.

Turaga says the process has involved extensive public participation across the country.

Turaga adds that, unlike the 2013 Constitution, the current review process has allowed ordinary Fijians from all walks of life to have their say.

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“I have every confidence in the process. We are coming to the end of the consultation phase, and the next stage is the analysis of submissions and preparation of the report. The Commission is seeking additional legal support, but I am confident this will not be an issue, as Legal Aid has come on board to assist us.”

Turaga also welcomed the $1 million allocated to the Constitutional Review Commission for the new financial year.

“The funding will support key national priorities, including the constitutional process, CRC consultations, the referendum and the election, as well as support for our professional officers. The demand has grown, and the scope of work has expanded.”

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the Office of the Attorney-General has been allocated $9.8 million in the 2026-2027 Budget to continue providing legal services and support key national reforms.

“Government remains committed to ensuring that Fiji’s laws remain modern, relevant and fit for purpose. Accordingly, the Fiji Law Reform Commission has been allocated $750,000 to continue its programme of legislative review, stakeholder consultations and law reform initiatives.”

The funding will support nationwide consultations across 104 communities, public awareness and civic education programmes, media engagement and other activities aimed at ensuring meaningful public participation in the review process.