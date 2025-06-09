Defence minister backs Kalouniwai for second term

[Supplied]

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has expressed strong support for the reappointment of Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai as Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces when his first five-year term expires later this year.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Tikoduadua said Section 131(4) of the Constitution requires that he be consulted, as Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs, on the appointment of the RFMF Commander.

He says the Constitutional Offices Commission consulted him on the matter, and he indicated his strong support for Major General Kalouniwai’s reappointment.

Tikoduadua says he also met with the Commander and conveyed his support in person.

Article continues after advertisement

The Defence Minister wished Major General Kalouniwai well as he continues his duties in keeping the people of Fiji safe.