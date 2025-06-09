Colombia and Portugal advance after no-bore draw in Miami

[Source: Reuters]

Colombia and Portugal played out a breathless ​0-0 draw that was anything but dull to a wall of sound at Miami Stadium on Saturday with both teams ‌advancing to the last 32 of the World Cup as the top two in Group K.

The Colombians will rue their profligacy in front of goal but take encouragement from dominating quality European opposition for large periods as they head off to Kansas City as group winners to take on Ghana on Friday.

“We played a great game against a tough opponent,” ​said Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez.

“I always say that when we play against opponents who let us play, we feel more comfortable. We ​played well, we just lacked the goal.”

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Portugal, who needed to win to top the group, go north to Toronto to ⁠play Croatia on Thursday knowing they have not quite yet found a way to blend all the talent in their squad into an effective ​team.

Their totem Cristiano Ronaldo, booed every time he touched the ball and starved of service, had barely a sniff of a chance, his one shot on ​target a long-range free kick that went straight to the goalkeeper.

“We needed to win, but we have to respect Colombia — they’re a top-tier team,” said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.

“This match really helps us to make adjustments and alignments, and be better prepared for what we have to do in this World Cup moving forward, which will be a ​completely different tournament.”

The match started to a cacophony of noise from the massed ranks of yellow-shirted South Americans and the decibel levels went up a ​notch when striker Jhon Cordoba headed the ball over the bar in the first minute.

Jhon Arias caused Portugal problems every time he ran at them and he set ‌Cordoba free ⁠in the 17th minute, the big target man unleashing a rocket of a shot that keeper Diogo Costa did well to stop.

After a lovely flowing move five minutes later, winger Arias took the shot himself and screwed the ball towards the far corner of the net only for Ruben Neves to arrive just in time to flick it off the line.