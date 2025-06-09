Night crash drill tests airport emergency response

Fiji Airports has put its emergency response plans to the test after successfully conducting a full-scale night aircraft crash exercise at Nausori International Airport.

The exercise brought together emergency services, government agencies, airlines, and regional partners to assess their response to a major aircraft accident at night. It also marked the end of a week-long emergency management training programme led by the Fiji Police Force.

The training focused on incident management, emergency operations, crisis communication, and inter-agency coordination before participants took part in the live crash simulation.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari said the exercise was an important reminder that preparation saves lives.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawari said safety remains the organisation’s top priority and that regular exercises help ensure emergency teams are ready to respond quickly and work together effectively if a real aircraft emergency occurs.

He said the exercise also highlighted the value of strong partnerships, with emergency agencies, aviation stakeholders, and regional organisations working side by side throughout the training and simulation.

Nawari thanked the Fiji Police Force for leading the programme and acknowledged all organisations involved, including the National Fire Authority, St John Ambulance Fiji, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, airlines, and airport stakeholders.

He also thanked communities around Nausori International Airport for their patience while the exercise was underway.

Fiji Airports said the lessons learned from the exercise will be used to strengthen emergency planning and improve response capabilities across its airport network.