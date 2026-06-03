Croatia drop Gvardiol, Ghana recall Sulemana

[Source: Reuters]

Croatia dropped Josko Gvardiol in one of three changes for Saturday’s final World Cup ​Group L match against Ghana, who also made ‌three switches, leaving out forward Inaki Williams.

Ghana have booked their place in the next round and coach ​Carlos Queiroz brings Kamaldeen Sulemana into ​the attack for the game in Philadelphia, ⁠with Derrick Luckassen coming into the defence in ​place of Jerome Opoku.

A win for Croatia would ​guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic gives starts to Ante Budimir and Nikola Vlasic ​for the first time in this World ​Cup, and forward Petar Sucic gets a recall.

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Manchester City’s ‌Gvardiol ⁠is on the bench for Croatia after starting the first two games.

England are assured of a spot in the round of 32 and ​face eliminated Panama ​in the ⁠other Group L match.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, ​Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ante Budimir, ​Nikola ⁠Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan ⁠Ayew, ​Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Elisha ​Owusu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya