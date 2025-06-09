Nadera to receive new multi-purpose court

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed that a new multi-purpose court will be built in Nadera as part of the 2026/27 National Budget, with the project aimed at creating more opportunities for young people through sport.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru said while the ministry had received funding for only one new multi-purpose court this financial year due to rising construction costs, Nadera had been identified as the priority location.

He said the decision was driven by growing concerns over crime and drug-related activity in the area, with the new facility expected to provide young people with a safe and positive space to spend their time.

“We’ve been building a lot of sports facilities around the country, and there’s been a lot of demand for sports grounds. This year, we only managed to secure funding for one multi-purpose court because they are very expensive to build, and we are targeting Nadera. Nadera right now is in a red zone, so we would love to do that for our youth around Nadera—to occupy their time in sports, get them busy and get them away from criminal activities.”

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The new court is expected to cater for several sports while also providing a venue for community and youth development programmes.

The announcement comes as concerns continue to grow over the rise in drug-related offences involving young people across Fiji.

The ministry believes investing in grassroots sporting infrastructure is one of the most effective ways to steer youth towards healthier lifestyles by encouraging participation, teamwork and discipline.

Although only one new court has been funded this year, the ministry says it remains committed to expanding access to sporting facilities across the country as demand continues to grow.