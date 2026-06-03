Fiji Council of Churches rejects calls for Christian state

The Fiji Council of Churches says Fiji should remain a secular state, arguing that separating religion from government protects the freedom of all faiths and allows churches to speak independently on issues affecting society.

This comes as debate continues over calls by some groups for Fiji to be declared a Christian state.

Speaking during its submission to the Constitutional Review Commission, the Council’s representative Reverend Bruce Yates says a secular state ensures all religions are treated equally, while protecting religious freedom.

“From a secular state point of view, we feel that the state should be one that treats all faiths equally and favors none, but guarantees freedom for all.”

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The Council says while religion has an important role in public life, the church should not seek political power through state recognition.

Yates says the church’s role is to serve society and hold leaders accountable, rather than become aligned with any political institution.

“The church should refuse state-imposed status that would compromise our ability to speak truth to power.”

The Council also highlighted that some churches have been advocating for Fiji to become a Christian state.

However, FCC President Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says the group’s consultation does not support that position, warning of possible consequences if the state becomes aligned with one religion.

“We are aware of the intention of some churches to have Fiji as a Christian state, which our consultation do not agree with because there are a lot of dangers that will come when the state is closely aligned or totally aligned to a particular church.”

Chong says establishing a state religion could affect the independence of the church and limit its ability to speak on issues of justice and social concerns.

“That privileges that church, and then it lowers down the voice of the church, the service of the church, which is to serve God’s kingdom rather than serve a human institution.”

The Fiji Council of Churches says Fiji’s multicultural nature must also be considered, with equal protection of religious freedom for all communities.