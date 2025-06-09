Iran thank Tijuana after World Cup exit, support Mexico as 'second team'

[Source: Reuters]

Iran’s soccer team thanked the people of Tijuana on Tuesday for their hospitality at the World Cup following the side’s group-stage elimination, saying Mexico had become “our second home and our second ​team”.

Political tensions between Tehran and Washington forced Iran to abandon plans to establish its World ‌Cup base in Tucson, Arizona, and relocate to Tijuana shortly before the tournament.

The Iranian team were also only allowed to enter the U.S. a day before their games.

The U.S. authorities later eased some restrictions, permitting Iran to ​travel two days before their final group game in Seattle, although the team was ​still required to return to its Mexican base afterwards.

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“True hosting is about respect, ⁠humanity, and dignity. We will never forget the kindness of the people of Tijuana,” the team ​said in a message published on the team’s WhatsApp channel.

“From this day forward, Mexico will always ​be more than a host nation to us; it will be our second home and our second team.”