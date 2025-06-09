Fundraiser launched to support vulnerable children and senior citizens

[Photo: MINISTRY OF WOEMN, CHILDREN, AND SOCIAL PROTECTION/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, has praised a fundraising initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable children and senior citizens.

Kiran says community partnerships are vital in strengthening social protection across Fiji.

The fundraiser, organised by the Fiji Community California and featuring South African artist Preven Moodley, will raise funds to support the care and well-being of disadvantaged children and elderly people.

Kiran thanked the organisers and members of the Fiji diaspora for giving back to their homeland, saying many senior citizens continue to face neglect, isolation and financial hardship, while more children require care due to family breakdown, drug abuse and other social challenges.

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She says the Government is strengthening child protection programmes, family support services and residential care, while encouraging the public to continue supporting initiatives that improve the lives of Fiji’s most vulnerable.