Floods kill 148 in Nepal

[Source: BBC]

Major floods and landslides in Nepal have killed at least 148 people and injured more than 100 across the Himalayan nation, police have reported.

They say more than 50 people are still missing on Sunday after two days of intense rainfall, which has inundated the valley around the capital Kathmandu. About 3,600 people have been rescued.

Residents say they “jumped from one roof to another” to escape rising waters, which have flooded thousands of homes. Meanwhile, crews are still carrying out rescues on helicopters and inflatable rafts.

At least 35 bodies have been recovered from vehicles buried under landslides.