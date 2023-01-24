Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO bid after Quran burning protest

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference, in Ankara, Turkey. [Source: Aljazeera]

Turkish president says Sweden should not expect Ankara’s support in its bid to join the military alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Sweden that it should not expect his backing to join NATO following the burning of the Quran outside Ankara’s embassy in Stockholm during a protest.

“Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy (in Stockholm) can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership,” Erdogan said on Monday, in his first official response to the act by a far-right politician during a protest on the weekend that was approved by the Swedish police.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members not to have ratified the Nordic neighbours’ historic decision to break their tradition of military non-alignment in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has promised that his parliament would approve the two bids next month.

But Erdogan has dug in his heels heading into a close election in which he is trying to energise his nationalist electoral base.

“If you do not show respect to the religious beliefs of the Republic of Turkiye or Muslims, you will not receive any support for NATO (membership) from us,” he said, calling the Quran-burning an attack on 85 million Turkish citizens.

Sweden reacted with extreme caution to Erdogan’s remarks.

“I cannot comment on the statement tonight. First, I want to understand exactly what was said,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Sweden’s TT news agency.