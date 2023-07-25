Elon Musk posts new Twitter logo X to replace blue bird

[Source: Reuters]

After 17 years with an iconic blue bird logo that came to symbolize the broadcasting of ideas to the world, billionaire Elon Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo, marking a focus on building an “everything app.”

On Monday, a stylized white X on a black background became the new logo on Twitter’s website, though the blue bird was still seen on the mobile app.

Since taking over Twitter in October, Musk has said he envisions an app that could offer a variety of services to users beyond social media, such as peer-to-peer payments, an idea that mirrors the widely popular WeChat app in China.

The transformation is more simply a way for Musk to make his mark on the company, said Tom Morton, global chief strategy officer at ad agency R/GA. “Twitter’s changing name and logo has nothing to do with user, advertiser, or market issues. It’s a symbol that Twitter is Elon Musk’s personal property.

The new logo garnered mixed reactions from users and sparked confusion about what tweets would now be called, while marketing and branding experts said the rebrand risked throwing away years of Twitter’s name recognition.

Fernando Machado, who previously held chief marketing officer roles at Activision Blizzard, Restaurant Brands International and Burger King, said rebrands typically take time to sink in, though “as a Twitter user, I confess that I miss the little bird already.”

Musk tweeted on Saturday that “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

In response to a tweet asking what will tweets be called under X, Musk replied “x’s”.

Musk has used the letter X repeatedly across his companies. He co-founded x.com as an online bank in 1999 which later transformed into PayPal. He bought the domain back from PayPal in 2017, saying it had “sentimental value”.

The domain x.com now redirects to Twitter.

Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal who started as Twitter CEO on June 5, told employees in a memo on Monday that X “will go even further to transform the global town square.”

The company will work on new features in audio, video, messaging, payments and banking, according to the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

The platform will face challenges to reinvent its business.

Since Musk’s takeover, the company has faced tumultuous times with layoffs, a sharp drop in advertisers and the meteoric rise of Threads, Meta’s response to Twitter.

The rebrand indicates Musk has given up on any plans “to revive Twitter as a powerful stand-alone social network and simply considers the $44 billion spent on the network a sunk cost,” said Niklas Myhr, a professor of marketing at Chapman University.

“The last few months have been tumultuous at Twitter, and I don’t think a new brand is going to solve everything,” Drew Benvie, CEO of social media consultancy Battenhall, said.

“This is less about reinventing Twitter, and more about building a brand around Elon Musk’s empire, including SpaceX, where the X branding really connects a little more closely.”